Meet CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominees Miami Norland edge rushers Mandrell and Darryll Desir

MIAMI: CBS News Miami is once again on the hunt for the most outstanding high school football player in South Florida.

This week's Nat Moore Trophy nominee goes to not one but two players, Miami Norland edge rushers Mandrell and Darryll Desir, who are identical twins.

The two players on defense say they are a package deal.

They're going to play Division I together and one day they hope to make it to the NFL together.

Standing at 6-foot-4, it would be intimating if there was just one but there's two .

"Every game we're both of us are on the ball. We each have the same offers. Our film is the same. If you see one person in the backfield best believe the other is there," Mandrell said.

They transferred to Miami Norland their sophomore year for more exposure.

In Darryl's junior year, he had 48 tackles, 7 sacks and a forced fumble.

Mandrell had 29 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.

"Going into high school we were both receivers, then we growed and got bigger," Mandrell said. "I play everything on the D line. He plays edge."

It's nearly impossible to tell these two apart. And people get confused daily.

If they're not wearing their jerseys -- No. 1 and No. 2 -- not many besides their parents can tell them apart.

"If somebody doesn't know like we'll play games with them, I'll act like him and he'll act like me. And we'll switch it up," Mandrell said.

"Or let's say if one of us isn't here," Darryl said. "I'll act like him and come back and act like myself,"

Of course there's the twin telepathy.

"If I eat something he wants it. If I drink something, he wants it. Everything's the same," Mandrell said.

But to their core they're just brothers who love playing football together and happen to be really good so they plan on keeping it a duo for this level, and the next.

"Going into college, were a twin package deal so if you want one you're getting the other brother. That's it," Darryl said.

"We've dreamed about it since we were kids in the park playing football," Mandrell said.

"We're trying to make a legacy for ourselves. You don't see two big twins everyday," Darryl said.

