Meet Trezavant Boyd and James Perrone, Miami Central's Nat Moore Trophy contenders

Miami Central High School has a long history of producing football stars, and now two seniors are hoping to add their names to the school's legacy by winning one of South Florida's most prestigious high school football honors.

Trezavant Boyd and James Perrone are both contenders for the Nat Moore Trophy, an award recognizing South Florida's top high school football player.

In 2022, Rueben Bain Jr. became the first Miami Central player to win the trophy. Four years later, Boyd and Perrone are looking to follow in his footsteps.

Perrone, the Rockets' dual-threat quarterback, is hoping to make history as the first quarterback to win the award.

"Basically, the Heisman of Florida football, I think. That's how I always saw it," Perrone said.

For Boyd, being nominated is an opportunity to join some of the biggest names in South Florida high school football.

"Watching a couple guys from down here win it, like Jeremiah Smith, Malachi Toney, kid from around the corner for us, so mean a lot," Boyd said.

Both players recognize the significance of representing a program known for winning state championships and developing NFL talent.

"It feels great knowing all the legacy people that came through here, and I just want to build my own legacy coming through," one of the players said.

With two Rockets competing for the same honor, Miami Central has another chance to add to its storied football tradition.

Nominate South Florida's best

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooretrophy.com. The CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy is sponsored by FPL, working for you every single day. Learn more at fpl.com/storm.