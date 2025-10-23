Meet Gary Hadley Jr., Cardinal Gibbons wide receiver, quarterback and Nat Moore Trophy contender

For this week's CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee, we head to Fort Lauderdale to meet Gary Hadley Jr.

He's one of South Florida's most electric young athletes, a playmaker whose speed and strength light up the field for Cardinal Gibbons High School.

Cardinal Gibbons' versatile weapon

At Cardinal Gibbons, Hadley is a name defenders already know: A versatile weapon listed as the team's athlete.

"Something that just attracts me — just being around, it all the time," he said. "I have a love for it and [if I can do] anything in the world, I do football."

He's got the frame and athleticism to match the hype: Standing 6'1" and about 180 pounds, with breakaway speed that makes him a threat every snap.

"My athleticism, being able to move, run, jump," Hadley said.

An athlete capable of playing any position

Last season, he showed exactly what he can do.

"A total overall, 1500 yards, 17 touchdowns," Hadley said. "I played a little bit of quarterback, safety, [and] corner this year. I'm at seven right now, seven touchdowns, [and] about 600 yards."

And he wasn't just running and catching: Hadley even threw for 381 yards and 4 passing TD. He's the player who impacts every part of the offense.

"I was able to do everything, so they have to worry about more about me being able to guard me, being able to go away from me, just trying to get away," Hadley said.

Now, with his senior season in full swing, Hadley is chasing that next level as a Tulane commit.

