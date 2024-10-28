Watch CBS News
Two people accused stealing gold, jewelry in Nashville arrested in Miami Beach

By John MacLauchlan

MIAMI - Two people accused of stealing nearly $2 million worth of gold and jewelry from a Nashville, Tennessee store were arrested over the weekend in Miami Beach.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Milleni Garcia, 38, and Orlando Valdes Hernandez, 34, entered Dubai Jewelry and began browsing the merchandise. Shortly thereafter, they allegedly pulled guns and threatened the employees, ultimately stealing  $1.7 million in gold and other valuable items before taking off.

After an extensive investigation by Miami Beach and Nashville police, the pair were taken into custody Sunday at the Grand Beach Hotel on Collins Avenue.

"I commend my detectives and partners at the Metro Nashville Police Department for their hard work and resolve in bringing these violent offenders to justice," said Miami Beach police Chief Wayne Jones in a statement.   

Both Garcia and Hernandez now await extradition to Nashville. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

