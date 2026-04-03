Hundreds of friends, family, and community members gather in Coral Springs to honor the city's vice mayor

Grief and tears filled the lawn in front of City Hall as friends, family, and community leaders gathered to remember Nancy Metayer Bowen, honoring a life they described as one rooted in compassion, mentorship, and service.

The large turnout was a reflection of Metayer Bowen's impact, according to those who knew her well.

"It means a lot," Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones said. "It means to show you who Nancy was to so many of us".

The Metayer family sat in the front row as speakers shared memories amid emotional moments, underscoring the profound loss felt by those closest to her.

Police said Metayer Bowen was shot and killed Tuesday night. Authorities identified her husband, Stephen Bowen, as the suspect, and he was arrested on Wednesday.

A 911 call placed by Bowen's uncle detailed the moments leading up to the arrest. "My nephew came to my house this morning and told me that he did something to her," the uncle told the dispatcher. When asked if his wife was alive, the caller said no.

Despite the circumstances surrounding her death, those gathered emphasized remembering Metayer Bowen for her life's work rather than how it ended.

Speakers described her as a leader and mentor who led by example.

"Nancy showed me what it truly means to advocate. Not just to speak, but to stand, not just to care, but to act," said one mentee.

Elected officials reflected on what they said was a life of service cut short. Metayer Bowen's family was presented with a flag that had been flown at the Florida Capitol in her honor.

"Nancy was always for the people," Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien said. "She never postured. This was never about her. It was about her community".



Metayer Bowen made history as the first Black and Haitian American woman to serve on the Miami Gardens City Commission. Members of the Haitian community were among those who spoke, expressing gratitude and mourning her absence.



"I would like to tell you thank you for your daughter," one man said.



As photographs and stories were shared, attendees said the loss of Metayer Bowen was being felt throughout the community. It is a reminder, they said, of the lasting light she brought to those she served.