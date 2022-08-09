Multi-vehicle crash on Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, pedestrian killed

FORT LAUDERDALE - A deadly accident temporarily closed a busy Fort Lauderdale intersection on Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian at Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue.

The pedestrian was killed in the crash and one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Westbound Broward Boulevard traffic is being redirected during the investigation. Drivers are asked to use NE 3rd Avenue to NE 4th Street as alternatives.