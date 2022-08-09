Watch CBS News
Local News

Multi-vehicle crash on Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, pedestrian killed

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on Broward Boulevard
Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle crash on Broward Boulevard 00:49

FORT LAUDERDALE - A deadly accident temporarily closed a busy Fort Lauderdale intersection on Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian at Broward Boulevard and Andrews Avenue.

The pedestrian was killed in the crash and one of the drivers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Westbound Broward Boulevard traffic is being redirected during the investigation. Drivers are asked to use NE 3rd Avenue to NE 4th Street as alternatives.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 11:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.