MSD marching band plays at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York

MIAMI - The Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School Marching Band, known as the "Eagle Regiment" played their hearts out during Thursday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

The band performed the holiday classic "The Polar Express."

The MSD marching band is the only band from Broward County to ever be selected to play in the popular holiday tradition.

162 students had been expected to participate in the parade. Dozens of staff, family and friends joined them.

To help them make it there, Parkland parents Tony Montalto and Max Schachter donated a total of $42,000 to the band.

Their children, Gina and Alex, were among those killed in the massacre at MSD in 2018.

Both were proud members of the band.

"Alex loved the band so much. He made his best friends in band. He learned a work ethic in band and he learned how he can work hard and succeed," Max Schachter said. They're going to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and we wanted to be there for them. Alex is with them every day."

The Thanksgiving performance capped off a truly incredible year for the Eagle Regiment, which kicked off 2023 marching in London's New Year's Day parade.