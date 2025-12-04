Mother of murdered activist Dwight Wells pleads for public's help: CBS Miami exclusive

Loved ones of murdered Miami activist Dwight Wells are vowing not to rest until his killer is captured. CBS News Miami was there exclusively on Thursday morning as they demonstrated at the crime scene and pleaded for the public's help.

Wells' loved ones waved posters and photos on N.W. 17th Ave. at 51st St. in Liberty City, right next to Wells' restaurant, where Miami police say he was gunned down while playing dominoes with two other people just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10.

The 40-year-old was the founder of Bikes Up, Guns Down, a non-profit organization that tried to steer youngsters away from gun violence.

In an exclusive interview, his mother, Mary Brown, said her son was everything to her.

"Dwight meant everything to me," Brown said. "He was a son that a mother needed. He would do for me like no other. He was a caring man. He meant a lot to children, and I was proud of him."

Surveillance video captured people running away from the restaurant and showed a troubling image of Wells after he fell to the ground.

"I can not believe this happened to my son or any son that was murdered in the shadows," Brown said. "You just don't know. I have no idea why someone would have done this. At first, there was one shot, and maybe the gunman thought he had killed him with one shot, but then the detective told me he turned around and shot him seven more times. It hurts. It hurts me so bad."

Solving Wells' murder would mean "more than money," mother says

"Oh Lord, it would mean a lot to me if they could solve this case," Brown said. "It would mean more than money. I have to say, if you know something out there, you need to tell someone. There are no ifs and ands or buts about it. If you know something, please come forward and tell someone something so we can get justice."

"Oh my God, I am not giving up on this as long as God breathes through my nostrils and lungs, I am going to keep this going," Brown continued. "I want to find out who murdered my son. I want justice for him."

Brown was joined at the demonstration by others, including Wells' brother Quentin Wright, who said his brother was his other half.

"That's my heart. That is my other half," said Wright. "Wherever you saw my brother, you saw me. I have no idea why this happened. Hate is real. We need to solve this. On the case of my brother, if you see something, say something, especially if you were a person for the community, see something, say something."

Police say victim was targeted, public's help needed

CBS News Miami also spoke to Miami police spokesman, Officer Mike Vega.

"This is a family that is cooperating with us and helping us and working with us in this case," Vega said. "They understand this is not just an open and closed case. We are still investigating. We are still following leads, but we still need the public's help. We need that one concrete tip that is going to lead us to who the shooter was."

Vega said police do not have a description to release of the shooter.

We have not given up," Vega continued. "We are still going through all the tips. This is not going to stop until we make an arrest. We do not have a motive, but I can tell you the victim was targeted."

Anyone with information that can help is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $5,000 in this case.