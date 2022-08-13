Mother mourns loss of son in deadly SW Dade shooting

MIAMI - A mother is mourning the loss of her 18-year-old son who died Friday after an exchange of gunfire with his stepfather.

According to police, Jario Lara-Garcia went to his estranged stepfather's home at 26204 S.W. 128th Court to collect some money on his mother's behalf.

The two argued and, police said, Lara-Garcia, pulled out a gun. The stepfather did the same thing and they fired at each other.

"If I would have known something like could happen, I never would never have my son go over there. There was no need for this, he didn't have to shoot him three times in the chest and kill him, he didn't have to do that," said Lara-Garcia's mother Sandra Monzon.

Lara-Garcia was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive. His 17-year-old girlfriend was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, she's expected to recover. The stepfather was not wounded.

Police said he was initially detained and then released. No charges were filed but this is an open investigation.