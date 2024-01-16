Watch CBS News
Mother, daughter terrified after flying tire smashes car windshield

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

Tire slams into car windshield with mother, child
Tire slams into car windshield with mother, child 00:24

FLORIDA -- A mother and daughter were terrified after a tire flew and slammed into their car's windshield, according to Clearwater police. 

download-42.png

Police say the two were on the road when a tire flew across the median slamming into their windshield.

0b5a034c1626d728a6ec23a89b765d1d.jpg
Clearwater police

Fortunately, the child was in the back seat at the time.

Most of the damage happened in front of the passenger seat which was unoccupied.

Neither mother nor daughter were hurt. 

First published on January 16, 2024 / 10:17 AM EST

