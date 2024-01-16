Mother, daughter terrified after flying tire smashes car windshield

Tire slams into car windshield with mother, child

FLORIDA -- A mother and daughter were terrified after a tire flew and slammed into their car's windshield, according to Clearwater police.

Police say the two were on the road when a tire flew across the median slamming into their windshield.

Fortunately, the child was in the back seat at the time.

Most of the damage happened in front of the passenger seat which was unoccupied.

Neither mother nor daughter were hurt.