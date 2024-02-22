Watch CBS News
Mother accused of kidnapping eight-month-old daughter in Davie has been charged

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Mother accused of kidnapping her daughter has been arrested, charged
Mother accused of kidnapping her daughter has been arrested, charged 00:44

FORT LAUDERDALE - The mother of an eight-month-old girl who was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert on Wednesday is under arrest.

Arys Martinez, 34, has been charged with kidnapping of a minor under 13 years old.

According to Davie police, Amelia Martinez was picked up by her father, Jacob Howard, from her daycare on Tuesday.

The alert, which was issued after she went missing, stated that she may be with her mother and that they may be heading to Orlando.

Hours later, the mother and daughter were found at a mobile home park in Pembroke Pines.

A neighbor described what he saw.

"A SWAT member carrying a child ran to the truck down the street. A couple of minutes later, they brought out the woman in handcuffs," he said.

Davie police also said that both of Amelia's parents had their parental rights terminated recently.

