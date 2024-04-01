Mostly sunny and warm, highs in low 80s

MIAMI - It was a comfortable start to Monday morning and another beautiful day ahead with highs in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday morning will be mild with the low 70s. It will be a little warmer on Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday will be windy and the warmest day of the week with highs near 90 degrees. Some showers will be possible due to an approaching cold front.

Temperature drop NEXT Weather

Thursday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s and the chance for spotty showers. Even cooler weather on the way for Friday morning as lows dip down to the low 60s with pleasant highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday morning lows fall to around 60 degrees and highs remain in the upper 70s. Slightly warmer Sunday with highs around 80 degrees.