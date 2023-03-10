Mostly paralyzed Broward artist, elderly caregiver strike inspiring bond

MIAMI - A Broward County artist who sold drawings for charity could use some, as Kevin Meyers is mostly paralyzed from the neck down, his main caregiver is almost 90, and worries about Kevin's life without his dad.

But the bond between the two inspired a show that could erase some concern.

You will see stronger, steadier hands but there is no wobble in Kevin Meyer's heart. He loves making people smile with colorful drawings even if his life feels far from picture-perfect.

"I am concerned about (Kevin's) life without me, absolutely," Bill Meyers, Kevin's dad, said.

Bill and Pat Meyers shared two biological children, adopted six, and fostered more than 350 during their 67-year marriage, Bill said.

Then, there's Kevin.

He was in Newark, abandoned after birth and doctors gave Kevin less than a year to live, according to Bill.

Kevin also had cerebral palsy quadriplegia, and prenatal HIV, and had no foster home willing to take him until the Meyers walked in, Bill said.

"We never refused any child regardless of their health conditions or anything," Bill Meyers said.

"It was still God's child."

The couple loved and refused to let Kevin go. They became guardians and when New Jersey law required they give him up, the Meyers moved to South Florida where Kevin taught himself to draw.

Now 28 years old, Kevin's passion is all over his family's home and then some.

He sold pages of art for hundreds of dollars last year.

Kevin gave all of that money to All Saints Mission Soup Kitchen which feeds people in need in Oakland Park.

"I feel very, very, very good," Kevin Meyers said.

Bill Meyers feels good but cannot help thinking about Kevin's life when Bill is gone.

"I know he'll be treated medically okay," Bill Meyers said.

"They could put him in a medically-approved home but the social interaction, the kindness, and the love I don't know if anyone else can give him that."

"(Kevin) may one day not have all that love," Mike Bradshaw, one of the Meyers' friends, said.

"I'll be honest with you, I don't know what to do about it."

So, Saturday, April 1, friends plan to have an art show at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Pompano Beach from 10 am until 2 pm.

The event is free but donations are welcome.

Friends also set up a GoFundMe page to support Kevin's future.