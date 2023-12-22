Mostly cloudy South Florida with a mild breeze

MIAMI - Cool start inland before the mild breeze returns to the area in the afternoon. Temperatures will push above 70 degrees later this morning and peak in the middle 70s this afternoon.

A few showers continue to develop and move inland with the breeze. They should begin to taper off in the afternoon except in the Keys where they may linger a bit longer.

More of the same is expected on Saturday and Sunday for Christmas Eve. A few passing showers mainly in the morning before the milder ocean breeze works its way through the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s each day.

Next week will bring a change NEXT Weather

Changes arrive Christmas Day as a storm across the Southeast US develops and pulls more moisture north into South Florida. A warmer start to the day with lows stay in the 70s but showers increase throughout the morning and early afternoon. The promise of drier and cooler temperatures may be delayed as a front stalls to our north through most of the week. This keeps temperatures warm but rain chances up.

The front finally moves through by the end of the week leading to a cooler, drier northwest breeze.