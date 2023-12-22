Watch CBS News
Mostly cloudy South Florida with a mild breeze

By Dave Warren

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Friday 12/22/2023 7AM
Miami Weather for Friday 12/22/2023 7AM

MIAMI - Cool start inland before the mild breeze returns to the area in the afternoon. Temperatures will push above 70 degrees later this morning and peak in the middle 70s this afternoon.

A few showers continue to develop and move inland with the breeze. They should begin to taper off in the afternoon except in the Keys where they may linger a bit longer.

More of the same is expected on Saturday and Sunday for Christmas Eve. A few passing showers mainly in the morning before the milder ocean breeze works its way through the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s each day.

tuesday-wx.png
Next week will bring a change NEXT Weather

Changes arrive Christmas Day as a storm across the Southeast US develops and pulls more moisture north into South Florida. A warmer start to the day with lows stay in the 70s but showers increase throughout the morning and early afternoon. The promise of drier and cooler temperatures may be delayed as a front stalls to our north through most of the week. This keeps temperatures warm but rain chances up.

The front finally moves through by the end of the week leading to a cooler, drier northwest breeze.

Dave Warren
dave-warren.jpg

Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 7:45 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

