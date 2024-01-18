Mostly cloudy South Florida as warmth returns

MIAMI - After a brief cool down on Wednesday, we'll return to the 80s as a warm front lifts north across the area. Expect more clouds than sun today, with a few showers and even an isolated storm or two returning to South Florida late in the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Weekend cold snap NEXT Weather

Friday will be similarly warm ahead of a cold front set to push through in the evening. A few showers will move back in ahead of that front for Friday afternoon before drier and cooler air moves in for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will both be dry, but cooler than average with highs expected to only reach into the upper 60s and low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. The chilliest conditions will be felt on Sunday morning when we'll wake to temperatures in the low 50s.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman