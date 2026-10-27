Jared Moskowitz, Scott Singer clash on Israel, social programs, economy at Miami Beach forum week before Election Day

Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Republican challenger Scott Singer highlighted their differences on social programs, Israel, and the economy during a candidate forum Tuesday night, one week before Election Day.

The event was the second forum in the past week for candidates in Florida's 25th Congressional District, a newly drawn seat stretching from Palm Beach County to Miami Beach that has attracted tens of millions of dollars in campaign spending.

Singer again called for a televised debate in the final days of the campaign, while Moskowitz argued voters have already had ample exposure to the candidates through advertising and media interviews.

"People have seen a lot of TV. There's been $50 million spent on television. So there's been plenty of television," Moskowitz said.

The district was widely viewed as more favorable to Republicans following redistricting, but Singer expressed confidence that his support extends beyond GOP voters.

"But it's not just Republicans who are going to turn out. Democrats are tired of the socialism and anti-Israelism that has seeped into today's Democratic Party," Singer said.

The candidates also addressed their support for Israel, with Moskowitz citing his legislative record in Congress as evidence of his commitment.

Forum moderator Morgan Rynor of CBS News Miami asked Moskowitz about threats made against his life last week. Moskowitz noted that the threat reflects a broader pattern affecting elected officials across the political spectrum.

"It's something a lot of elected officials are dealing with on a bipartisan basis," Moskowitz said. "And it's something a lot of Jewish elected officials are dealing with even more because of the rise of antisemitism."

On economic issues and affordability, Moskowitz said he would continue advocating for the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and SNAP benefits if reelected.

Singer argued that inflation must be addressed through fiscal discipline, clarifying earlier comments about food prices to state that inflation rates are declining.

"Obviously we'd like to see prices come down; some items have come down. Government can do two things: lower taxes, and cut spending," Singer said. "It's the reckless inflationary spending we've had for both parties in Congress over decades that have helped fuel inflation."

The forum drew a large crowd as early voting continues across Florida, where more than 1.6 million voters have already cast ballots ahead of Election Day.