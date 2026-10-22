Man arrested in Palm Beach after threatening voicemail to Rep. Jared Moskowitz's campaign office, source says

A man was arrested in Palm Beach County after he threatened the life of U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz in a voicemail, the congressman said Wednesday.

Moskowitz posted on social media shortly after 2:30 p.m. that a resident of his district, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach County, had been arrested in Boca Raton, a few miles from his home, for threatening his life.

A source told CBS News Miami the threat was left as a voicemail at his Coral Springs campaign office and expressed intent to physically harm him.

Moskowitz said he and his family are safe and that the person who made the threat is in the Palm Beach County Jail. The man's identity is not currently known.

Scott Singer, the Republican running against Moskowitz in Florida's 25th Congressional District, posted a statement saying violence and threats of violence have no place in politics.

Moskowitz has been threatened before. In 2024, there was a potential assassination attempt against him involving an armed person, according to the script's account.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's Sunrise office reported receiving a suspicious envelope, which police said remained unopened.

CBS News Miami has contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for more information about the person in custody.