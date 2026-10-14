Democrat Jared Moskowitz taking on Republican Scott Singer in race for Florida's District 25

We're just about three weeks away from knowing who will be representing the newly redrawn Florida Congressional District 25, which is set to be the most expensive race in the nation.

It runs from Miami Beach to Delray Beach in South Floridar, and both candidates and voters spoke with CBS News Miami.

Voters have their concerns and say they've been hit hard in the wallet.

"A cut of beef that used to be $70, if you're entertaining people and you're just getting some steaks or something, now it's $170," said Nino de la Osa.

Other voters say they have concerns about immigration policy.

"It's immigration. I'm concerned about that," Shilean Lopez said. "The economy, the gas, that stuff I'm really concerned about."

Democrat incumbent Jared Moskowitz is facing off with former Republican Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer.

In this combination photo Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, left, and U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz. Carline Jean and Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel

"We have to lower costs for the American people," Moskowitz said. "When they go into the grocery store, they don't see partisanship, they just see prices."

Singer is focusing on the economy as well, as the two battle it out for the District 25 congressional seat.

"We need to get that spending under control," Singer said. "We need to put more money back in the taxpayers wallets."

Moskowitz is the former Florida emergency management director, appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"When I agree with the Democrats on an idea, I vote with my party. When I think my party's wrong, I vote against it. I have a very independent record," he said.

He said Singer will vote however President Donald Trump tells him to.

"He's gonna be a rubber stamp for the Trump administration, and I'm gonna be independent," Moskowitz said.

That's not true," Singer said. "I'm not a rubber stamp for anyone. I, as mayor, I had broad bipartisan support and didn't agree with everyone 100% of the time," Singer said.

Singer says it's Moskowitz who will vote party line.

"Jared Moskowitz is going to vote for whoever Democratic leadership tells him. And unfortunately, the socialist wing seems to be taking over the Democratic Party race by race," he said.

CBS News Miami asked Singer if he agrees with current immigration enforcement. He says Congress has to focus on sane policy.

"When you have a hangover from President Biden of more than 10 million people coming in illegally, it's going to be challenging to get some of those people out. It's up to the executive to make sure that they're administering the laws," he said.

Moskowitz points out what he calls broken promises from Mr. Trump.

"He said he was going to only go after criminals when it came to immigration, and yet he broke his promise on TPS to Venezuelans, he broke his promise on TPS to Haitians. And now you've got ICE operating in Miami, you know, rounding up people from the Cuban community," Moskowitz said.

Singer is challenging Moskowitz to a televised debate, but said his opponent refused.

Moskowitz says the two will face off on a Zoom with the Sun Sentinel and at two community forums.