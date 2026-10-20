Scott Singer and Jared Moskowitz spar over attack ads at Boca Raton forum in Florida's 25th District race

Republican Scott Singer and Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz traded barbs over campaign ads at a forum in Boca Raton for Florida's 25th Congressional District race, where some voters said they came to make up their minds.

B'nai Israel's congregation hosted the forum, which lasted about an hour. Singer and Moskowitz discussed Cuba, Iran and Israel, topics tied to communities in the newly drawn district, which stretches from Palm Beach County to Miami Beach.

Some ballots were still blank heading into the forum.

"That's an empty ballot right now, and I know I have to fill it out. I was waiting to hear this," voter Rene said.

Singer acknowledged the race is tight and urged Republicans to vote.

"But this is a turnout race. This district has a 5-point Republican advantage," Singer said. He said that when Republicans turn out, he will win.

Voters said the volume of campaign ads has left them looking for clarity.

"There have been so many negative advertisements on both sides that I couldn't imagine all that was true," Rene said.

The ads became a point of contention between the candidates.

"All the ads call me corrupt. They say corruption," Moskowitz said.

Moskowitz is seeking a third term. He did not speak with reporters after the forum.

Singer stood by his ads and his position on stock trading by members of Congress. He also called for limits on the president's own branch of government.

"I believe we need stronger penalties against congressional stock trading and I think we need them in the executive branch too," Singer said.

Rene said the forum helped.

"I had to hear in person what they had to say and how they presented themselves," Rene said.

Speaking with reporters, Singer challenged Moskowitz to a televised debate. The two have another forum scheduled next week.