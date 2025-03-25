More than half a million Latin American, Haitian migrants given deadline to self deport

Federal protections end for more than 500,000 Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians and Nicaraguans

Federal protections end for more than 500,000 Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians and Nicaraguans

Federal protections end for more than 500,000 Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians and Nicaraguans

The Department of Homeland Security officially posted the notice to end protections for 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to the Federal Register on Tuesday, March 25..

This sets up a 30 day deadline, April 24, for those affected to self-deport or face the consequences.

"The Department of Homeland Security is warning that if these people do not voluntarily depart the country, they will be found, arrested and deported from the country. In fact, the administration is saying that the people affected by this policy change should sign up to self-register on a smartphone app provided by the government and tell people that they will be departing the country," CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya Galvez said .

Termination of work permits and deportation protections

A week ago, the Trump administration announced it was revoking the legal status of more than half a million immigrants from those four countries who came to the U.S. legally under "parole" status.

It's a Biden era program known as CHNV (Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela) which allowed immigrants to live in the U.S through sponsorship by a U.S citizen or permanent resident. The program was created as a way to give immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border a safe entry into the U.S without having to go through a smuggler.

CBS News first reported in early February that the Trump administration was planning to revoke the legal status of individuals who entered the U.S. under the CHNV process.

The Department of Homeland Security said many of the people that came through this program were loosely vetted and it undercut American workers.

Change in policy faces legal challenge

The administration's decision is being challenged in court. Activists and lawyers are saying this notice is going to cause needless chaos and heartbreak for families across the country.

The Justice Action Center is taking the lead on the lawsuit.

"The Trump administration's legally baseless move to simply declare this executive authority is 'unlawful' and it's cruel as it is nonsensical," Karen Tumlin, founder of the Justice Action Center, said.