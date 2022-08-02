Watch CBS News
More than 460,000 primary ballots cast

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

MIAMI – With the Aug. 23 primary elections about three weeks away, more than 460,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been cast as of Monday morning, according to the state Division of Elections website.

In all, 460,230 ballots had been cast, with Democrats holding a slight edge over Republicans.

Democrats had cast 197,606 ballots, while Republicans had cast 183,005.

People without party affiliations had cast 73,610 ballots, while members of third parties had submitted 6,009.

Another 3.6 million ballots had been sent to voters but had not been cast.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 10:24 PM

