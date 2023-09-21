More storms in the forecast for South Florida, some may be severe

MIAMI - More storms are in store for South Florida this 21st day of September. Hang on to the umbrella.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

The day got off to a mainly dry start but storms will develop later and some could turn strong. Isolated severe storms are possible. Once again there is a limited threat of excessive rainfall with the potential for heavy rain and areas of flooding.

Deep tropical moisture remains in place due to a stalled frontal boundary. The rain chance will be the highest on Thursday.

Wet Weather NEXT Weather

Friday and into the weekend some drier air is expected to move in on the back side of a low pressure system off the southeast coast. Friday we can expect some spotty storms.

Saturday the rain chance is lower for the first official day of Fall. Sunday the rain chance may rise a bit with the potential for scattered storms. Highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.