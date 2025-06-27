Watch CBS News
Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested for false statements, perjury, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office detention deputy was arrested Friday on felony charges of official misconduct and perjury after making false entries in timesheet records and lying during an Internal Affairs investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anthony Paniagua, a detention deputy since 2015, faces one felony count each of fraud-false statement and perjury, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The charges stem from false entries he made in Sheriff's Office records regarding his timesheet and subsequent false statements during an official investigation, the Sheriff's Office reported.

Paniagua has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending a pre-termination hearing, the Sheriff's Office stated.

