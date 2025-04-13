Watch CBS News
Local News

Man caught on camera drawing graffiti on Key Largo Circle K, Monroe County Sheriff's Office says

By
Nadirah Z. Sabir
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Read Full Bio
Nadirah Z. Sabir

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a graffiti suspect they say was caught on camera vandalizing a Florida Keys gas station this weekend.

In a surveillance video shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, a man is seen drawing on pieces of property outside of the Circle K gas station at Mile Marker 106 in Key Largo.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying this graffiti suspect seen vandalizing the Circle K gas station at Mile Marker 106 in Key Largo. Those with information are asked to call Sgt. James Hager at 305-853-3211.

Posted by MCSO - Florida Keys on Sunday, April 13, 2025

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding the incident is asked to call MCSO Sgt. James Hager at (305) 853-3211.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Nadirah Z. Sabir

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.