Man caught on camera drawing graffiti on Key Largo Circle K, Monroe County Sheriff's Office says

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a graffiti suspect they say was caught on camera vandalizing a Florida Keys gas station this weekend.

In a surveillance video shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, a man is seen drawing on pieces of property outside of the Circle K gas station at Mile Marker 106 in Key Largo.

Sunday, April 13, 2025

