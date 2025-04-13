Man caught on camera drawing graffiti on Key Largo Circle K, Monroe County Sheriff's Office says
Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a graffiti suspect they say was caught on camera vandalizing a Florida Keys gas station this weekend.
In a surveillance video shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office on Facebook, a man is seen drawing on pieces of property outside of the Circle K gas station at Mile Marker 106 in Key Largo.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding the incident is asked to call MCSO Sgt. James Hager at (305) 853-3211.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.