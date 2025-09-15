Moms turn in sons for $50,000 vandalism at Florida elementary school, authorities say

Two boys were turned in by their mothers Monday to face charges for allegedly causing $50,000 worth of vandalism damage to a central Florida elementary school's media center, investigators said.

Day and night destruction

Overnight, deputies responded to a fire alarm at Friendship Elementary School in Deltona. Once on scene, they found a glass door had been shattered and the media center had been vandalized. Two persons of interest were captured on camera but have not been identified. If you have… pic.twitter.com/U9KBjtf570 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 14, 2025

The 12- and 13-year-old boys broke into Friendship Elementary School in Deltona on Saturday during the daytime and then returned at night to cause more damage, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deltona is about 30 miles north of Orlando.

Evidence of chaos

Video posted by the sheriff's office showed a shattered glass door, overturned tables and shelves, shredded books and graffiti.

The boys confessed to the vandalism, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.

Facing multiple charges

They were charged with burglary, trespassing, criminal mischief and theft.