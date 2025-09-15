Watch CBS News
Local News

Moms turn in sons for $50,000 vandalism at Florida elementary school, authorities say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Two boys were turned in by their mothers Monday to face charges for allegedly causing $50,000 worth of vandalism damage to a central Florida elementary school's media center, investigators said.

Day and night destruction

The 12- and 13-year-old boys broke into Friendship Elementary School in Deltona on Saturday during the daytime and then returned at night to cause more damage, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deltona is about 30 miles north of Orlando.

Evidence of chaos

Video posted by the sheriff's office showed a shattered glass door, overturned tables and shelves, shredded books and graffiti.

The boys confessed to the vandalism, according to a social media post from the sheriff's office.

Facing multiple charges

They were charged with burglary, trespassing, criminal mischief and theft.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue