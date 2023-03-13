Mom accused of leaving baby unattended at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI - The mother of a one-month-old baby is facing child neglect charges after being accused of leaving the child unattended inside a Miami Beach hotel.

Police identified the woman as 25-year-old Maya Angelou Sherrod.

Authorities said they were called to the hotel located in the 6000 block of Collins Avenue and when they arrived hotel employees told police someone had heard a baby crying from one of the rooms. They told police they knocked on the door several times and when they finally went in, they found the infant all alone on the bed.

Fire rescue responded to the scene and treated the infant.

The arrest report says Sherrod told officers she was here on vacation from North Carolina.

Police said Sherrod left the infant alone in the room for two hours.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the infant.

Sherrod was taken into custody.