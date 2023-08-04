Watch CBS News
Mom accused of giving teen son gun to shoot 2 at Miami park

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Liberty City mom is facing several charges after police said she gave her son a gun he used to shoot two people at a Miami park.

Police said the shooting took place back on July 18 at Olinda Park in the 2100 block of Northwest 51st Terrace.

According to the arrest report, Shawnteray Johnson, 41, gave her 15-year-old son a gun which he used to shoot two male victims.

The victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Johnson is now facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a minor approved by a guardian.  

Detectives say that the teen buried the gun after the shooting while his mom watched.

Johnson was being held without bond at TGK.   

First published on August 4, 2023 / 5:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

