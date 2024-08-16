Judge calls driver "absolute danger to the community" after Miami crash that killed 2

MIAMI - A social media model is in jail after police say she caused a crash in downtown Miami, killing two people.

Maecee Marie Lathers, 24, who appeared before a judge on Friday, is being held on a $140,000 bond.

Police said was speeding on North Miami Avenue in downtown Miami when she hit two cars.

Investigators on the scene said she confessed she was high on a party drug known as pink cocaine.

If it wasn't for the citizens nearby who stopped her she would've completely fled," said Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer.

The social media model also known as Maecee Marie on Instagram is facing multiple felony charges.

They include multiple counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing death and driving without a license causing serious bodily harm.

The crash happened last Saturday, August 10, 2024, in the morning before 7 a.m.

Police said Lathers was speeding at an alarming rate.

Witnesses pointed north to where Lathers allegedly began running away from the scene.

"She advised she was under the influence of tuci. A known party drug and that she was from the future and had a crystal ball," said Glazer.

Lathers wasn't even supposed to be driving. Back in January, her license was suspended indefinitely.

"No drive order. You are not allowed to drive a motor vehicle while this case is pending. Do you understand ma'am," said Glazer.

Her Instagram account shows she has 11,000 followers and graduated with honors.

As of Friday night, she'll remain in a jail cell until she can post her bond.

"I believe an increased bond is warranted. She's an absolute danger to the community based on killing two people while driving, which you shouldn't even have been in the car. And she's clearly impaired based on her statements," said Glazer.

Lathers could also face additional charges of DUI manslaughter.

The prosecutor said in court they are waiting on her toxicology results.