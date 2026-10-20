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Video shows intense fire that broke out at mobile home in West Little River

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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An investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a massive fire broke out at a mobile home overnight, and officials say it could have been sparked by a blown transformer.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire broke out in the area of Northwest 81st Street and 13th Avenue in West Little River early Tuesday morning.

One of the people who live inside one of the mobile homes said his 2 dogs and bunnies were inside when the blaze broke out.

cbsmiami-west-little-river-fire-1.jpg
An intense fire broke out at a mobile home in West Little River on Oct 20, 2026.

He described to CBS News Miami how difficult it was knowing they were inside as the fire tore through the structure.

An investigation into what sparked the blaze continues, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it may have been caused by a blown transformer nearby.

The fire has since been extinguished.

No other information was immediately available.

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