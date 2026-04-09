MMA gaining momentum in South Florida, as gym goers trade their normal workouts for it to focus on self defense

More South Florida residents are trading traditional workouts for mixed martial arts, focusing on self-defense and total fitness, a training shift that is gaining major momentum.

Over the last two decades, mixed martial arts has exploded in popularity, evolving from a niche sport into a global phenomenon. It is now considered a mainstream sport, much like football, baseball, or basketball, and can be seen on major news networks and platforms like Paramount+, according to Alex Calienes, owner of Ground Game Theory.

As the sport continues to grow, so does the number of everyday people stepping into the gym, often not to fight, but to feel better.

For Roy Martinez, who has been training in MMA for 4.5 years, the practice is a critical stress reliever.

"All I'm trying to do is get touches to the body, touches to the head," Martinez said. "I think it's a great way to relieve stress. It's one of the main reasons I've been doing it so long. After a long day, I get to blow some steam off. So that, I think, is fantastic".

The training offers more than just self-defense; it is a full-body workout, a mental reset, and, for many, a daily escape.

One gym-goer noted that the experience is highly engaging. "It's just super fun. I see myself getting better every week, every month, every year. I just gotta keep showing up," the person said. "And when I don't show up, I feel like something is missing in my life. I get anxiety… I come here, I pull up, I get to work—and everything goes away".

Beyond self-defense and mental health, the physical challenge is immense. "It's a great cardiovascular workout," a participant said. "Some of the most in-shape people in the world are MMA fighters. It's definitely something that will challenge you".

Ultimately, the focus is not just about throwing punches—it's about finding balance inside and outside the cage.