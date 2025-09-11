Missing Hollywood 5-year-old girl found safe in New York, mother arrested, police say

A South Florida 5-year-old girl has been found safe in New York with her mother after she was reported missing on Tuesday, Hollywood police said Thursday.

Police said Gianna Rodriguez was located with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals. Her mother has been taken into custody and charged with interference with custody, according to Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

Rodriguez had last been seen Tuesday in the 2900 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. At the time, she was wearing a white and gray striped shirt, dark shorts and white Crocs.

