Police searching for missing, endangered 5-year-old girl in Hollywood

The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 5-year-old girl.

Police said Gianna Rodriguez was last seen Tuesday in the 2900 block of Polk Street. She was wearing a white and grey striped shirt, dark shorts, and white Crocs.

Rodriguez stands at about 4'2", weighs 70 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

If you see her, call 911 immediately or the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357.