U.S. military helicopter carrying 5 Marines goes missing in Southern California

A U.S. military helicopter carrying five Marines that was due to land in California has gone missing, authorities said Wednesday. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department told CBS News it deployed search-and-rescue units to look for the missing Marine Corps helicopter.

The Super Stallion helicopter was flying from Creech Air Force Base in Clark County, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on Tuesday when it was reported overdue, the Marine Corps said in a statement to CBS News.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection told CBS News it received a call at 2:20 a.m. that the helicopter was overdue.

Firefighters were dispatched to a location east of San Diego in the area of the Cleveland National Forest, a spokesperson with the agency's San Diego office told CBS News. The area had rugged terrain and heavy snow was falling, the spokesperson said. Nothing was found at the location.

