Here's how much rain and snow fell in Northern California during the last storm system

SACRAMENTO - California continues be affected by a massive storm system of huge back-to-back atmospheric rivers. In the Sacramento region, Sunday's storm drenched the region and saturated the ground with water.

Now that the storms have moved on, here are the places that received the heaviest amount of rain:

Auburn: 2.40"

Carmichael: 2.31"

Roseville: 2.29"

Elk Grove: 2.03"

Pollock Pines: 1.58"

Arnold: 1.47"

The storm system also brought a large amount of snow to the Sierra. So much, in fact, that the state's snowpack has risen by 20 percent to 72 percent of the yearly average. Here are snow totals at the California ski resorts that received the most snow:

Mammoth Mtn.: 39"

Mt. Rose: 35"

Northstar: 30"

Tahoe Donner: 29"

Kirkwood: 25"

Bear Valley: 24"

The recent storm also packed tropical storm-force winds of upwards of 70 mph that toppled trees onto homes and vehicles, and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people.

The wind is also blamed for the death of a Yuba City man who was hit by a falling tree.

In Southern California, an atmospheric river continues to drench the region, causing mudslides that crashed through homes. Emergency crews are working around the clock to safe people from rising floodwaters.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been no fatalities from the storm in Los Angeles.