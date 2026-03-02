Miramar Sunoco gas station shooting under investigation; second violent incident in two months

Miramar, FL — Police in Miramar are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier today at a Sunoco gas station on Pembroke Road, the same location where a deadly shootout claimed the life of a 19-year-old in January.

Authorities say officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to investigators, what began as an argument between individuals quickly escalated into a physical altercation and ended with gunfire. One person was transported to the hospital following the incident. Their condition has not been released.

This Sunoco station has become a focal point of concern for the local community.

Less than two months ago, 19-year-old Christian Corea was shot and killed during a shootout captured on surveillance video at the same location. Two other people were wounded in that January incident.

Residents say the repeated violence has left them feeling unsafe. "I feel afraid, I don't feel good right now. I have family, I have kids. Every month something happens at the gas station," said one neighbor, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As of Tuesday evening, it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made in connection with the latest shooting. The investigation is ongoing.