Second-grade Miramar student brings loaded magazine to school, police say

Miramar police said a second grade student brought a loaded gun magazine to school on Monday.

Police said they responded to St. Bartholomew Catholic School after administrators reported that the second-grade student was found in possession of a bag that contained a loaded magazine.

Police said the school officials immediately contacted police and followed established safety protocols.

There is no active threat and police said no charges are being filed at this time.

The incident remains under administrative review, police said.

No other information was released.