Man shot and robbed at Miramar apartment complex, police say; suspect still at large

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after he was allegedly shot and robbed at a Miramar apartment complex. Police said the suspect is still at large.

Around 1:50 a.m., Miramar Police responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound at the Solena Apartments on the 3000 block of 147th Terrace. Officers found the 33-year-old man inside a residence, police told CBS News Miami.

According to the preliminary investigation, the man was confronted by an "unknown male" who demanded his watch, Miramar Police said. At this point, the suspect shot the man, robbed him of his watch and fled the area.

The man was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Miramar Police told CBS News Miami that he is expected to fully recover, but were not at liberty to disclose where the man was shot.

Police then established a perimeter as the Broward Sheriff's Office K9 and Aviation units assisted in the search. However, officers and deputies were unable to find the suspect.

Miramar Police told CBS News Miami the suspect remains at large and the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.