Miramar police seek public's help in locating missing couple

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIRAMAR -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for Gemma and Winston Seals, who have been reported missing from their residence in Miramar.

According to the police, the couple was last in contact with their daughter four days ago and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The daughter contacted the Miramar Police Department early Saturday morning to report her parents as missing.. 

Authorities believe the couple's vehicle is currently in the Fort Myers and Cape Coral area. In response, a silver alert has been issued.

The Miramar Police Department states that the Seales are believed to be driving a Lexus ES 330 with Florida license plate number 014YIH.

Police ask that anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the Seales to call the Miramar Police Department and or Broward Crime Stoppers.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 1:10 PM

