Miramar Police: Search on for vehicle owner in fatal hit-and-run

MIAMI - Miramar police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday.

Police said they were looking for Janae Lewis, "the registered owner of the vehicle involved in Sunday's deadly hit-and-run crash."

Anyone with on her whereabouts is urged to contact police at 954-602-4000.

