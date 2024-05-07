Miramar mayor threatens legal action if incinerator is built in Opa-locka

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County commissioners have approved the report on the future of an additional incinerator, but not everyone is on the same page when it comes to location.

Commissioners approved the report and study on three potential locations. One is in Doral, another is in Medley and the last one is at Airport West in Opa-locka.

The report conducted by an outside company focuses on quality of life for surrounding residents.

Miramar's Mayor Wayne Messam said, "It's bad for the environment. It's bad for the public. It's bad for the region's supply of clean water and will trigger a decade of litigation. Miramar will file suit if the site is selected."

Messam was referring to the Airport West location.

He traveled down south to voice his concerns in front of Miami-Dade commissioners about the possible landfill location and the damage he says it would cause to not only Northwest Miami-Dade residents but also Southwest Broward County residents.

"You have a mass burn facility right at the throat of the Everglades and the water basins in the Everglades National Park," added Messam.

For Messam, Doral is the best option for the new incinerator. It was, after all, home to the one that burned in February of last year. That facility was built long before the city was incorporated.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said, "A larger campus they can grow is the Opa-locka West site. We've advocated for that. We understand that it does impact the entire county, but at the end of the day, Doral has had it in their backyard for 40 years."

Then there is Medley, who has a welcoming mayor willing to take it, but Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez for says a trash site in both areas doesn't fit the future.

"If the county is going to make an investment, do deal with an issue we have in Miami-Dade County, then I think the proper thing is to be concerned for the residents of Miami-Dade County first. I'll also add these are not necessarily underprivileged areas in Miramar. They're actually areas that are pretty well off."

Mayors from Miramar and Doral say they are prepared to take legal action if need be.