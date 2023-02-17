Miramar High School student arrested for making bomb threat, police say

MIRAMAR - A Miramar teen was arrested Friday after being accused of making a bomb threat, according to the Miramar Police Department.

Police said the teen arrested attends Miramar High School.

The Miramar Police Department released a tweet in regard to the arrest Friday afternoon.

A Miramar High School student was arrested earlier this morning in reference to a bomb threat. We are asking parents to speak with your children about the consequences of making such threats. All threats are taken seriously, investigated thoroughly and will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/mmTlWcFM0w — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 17, 2023

Miramar Police are asking parents to talk to their children about the consequences of making such threats.