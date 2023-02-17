Watch CBS News
Miramar High School student arrested for making bomb threat, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIRAMAR - A Miramar teen was arrested Friday after being accused of making a bomb threat, according to the Miramar Police Department. 

Police said the teen arrested attends Miramar High School.

The Miramar Police Department released a tweet in regard to the arrest Friday afternoon. 

Miramar Police are asking parents to talk to their children about the consequences of making such threats. 

First published on February 17, 2023 / 5:19 PM

