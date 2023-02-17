Miramar High School student arrested for making bomb threat, police say
MIRAMAR - A Miramar teen was arrested Friday after being accused of making a bomb threat, according to the Miramar Police Department.
Police said the teen arrested attends Miramar High School.
The Miramar Police Department released a tweet in regard to the arrest Friday afternoon.
Miramar Police are asking parents to talk to their children about the consequences of making such threats.
