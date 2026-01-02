Man barricades himself inside South Florida home, police say

An investigation is underway at a Broward home after police said a man barricaded himself inside on Friday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but Miramar police said the incident was taking place in the 7500 block of Juniper Street.

Police said that officers made several attempts to contact the adult male inside the home, and have not had any success.

After that, police said a callout was made for additional resources to respond to the scene.

No other information was released.