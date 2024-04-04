Millions in Florida gambling revenue to go toward environmental projects

DAVIE - The 2021 gaming compact the State of Florida signed with the Seminole Tribe gave the Tribe full control over sports betting in the Sunshine State. In exchange, the state would get money from the proceeds, but that money was not tied to anything specifically.

That changed on Thursday when Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that ties $750 million a year to the environment. That includes money for the removal of invasive species, restoring old water infrastructure, research funding, and improving wetlands and water quality.

Desantis said there are two thousand miles of canals, from Lake Okeechobee down to the Florida Keys, that this money will help restore. He said it's one of the largest water systems in the entire world, but most of it was built in the middle of last century and needs upgrades and repairs.