Mild & muggy South Florida start, spotty showers possible in the afternoon
MIAMI - Passing showers moved across parts of South Florida on Thursday morning. We woke to some patchy dense fog which reduced visibility in spots. It was a mild, muggy start with mostly low 70s.
A warm, humid afternoon ahead with highs in the low 80s and the potential for spotty storms.
The rain chance is lower on Friday though a few showers will be possible. Highs rise to the low 80s again.
Even warmer this weekend with the potential for record heat. Highs climb to the mid-80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Sunday highs are forecast to soar to near 90 degrees. We may tie or break the current record of 89 degrees in Miami.
A cold front moves in and will help bring our temperatures back to normal around 80 degrees by Monday.