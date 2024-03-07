Mild & muggy South Florida start, spotty showers possible in the afternoon

MIAMI - Passing showers moved across parts of South Florida on Thursday morning. We woke to some patchy dense fog which reduced visibility in spots. It was a mild, muggy start with mostly low 70s.

A warm, humid afternoon ahead with highs in the low 80s and the potential for spotty storms.

The rain chance is lower on Friday though a few showers will be possible. Highs rise to the low 80s again.

Near record heat this weekend NEXT Weather

Even warmer this weekend with the potential for record heat. Highs climb to the mid-80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Sunday highs are forecast to soar to near 90 degrees. We may tie or break the current record of 89 degrees in Miami.

A cold front moves in and will help bring our temperatures back to normal around 80 degrees by Monday.