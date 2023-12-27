Mild and dry ahead of front that will bring rain, chilly temps

MIAMI - Wednesday will be another dry, mild day with highs set to warm into the upper 70s across South Florida.

The dry weather won't last for too much longer, however.

Chilly showers NEXT Weather

By Thursday morning, a system scooting to the south of Florida will bring a widespread, chilly rain back to the area. The highest chance of rain will be from 5 a.m. to around noon. After that, the system will begin to pull away, leaving us drier for Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

A strong cold front will then move through South Florida Thursday night. This will usher in the coldest air we've felt so far this season just in time for the last few days of 2023.

Weekend chill NEXT Weather

Friday through New Year's Day will be dry, but chilly. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only reach into the 60s, with lows expected to drop into the low 50s across the coast and 40s inland by Sunday and Monday morning.

If you have plans to be outdoors for New Year's Eve festivities, make sure to bundle up!

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman