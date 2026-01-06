Miami Dolphins head into offseason looking for a new GM and with a big QB question

Mike McDaniel's job as head coach of the Miami Dolphins appears to be safe for now. He knows that will only remain true if he produces the results he was hired for in 2022.

"Listen, I was hired here to not just be the head coach," McDaniel said Monday, a day after the Dolphins were blown out at New England to finish the season 7-10. "I was hired to return a storied franchise to winning regular-season games, playoff games and Super Bowls."

The latter two have not happened. And after another season of failed expectations in which the Dolphins missed the playoffs for the second straight year, they enter another offseason of uncertainty, starting with who'll be their next general manager and starting quarterback in 2026.

McDaniel, who is 35-32 in four seasons as Miami's coach, indicated Monday that he will be part of the decision-making in both processes. Though he did not specifically say he has been told by Dolphins ownership that he's returning next season — nor has the team made an official announcement — McDaniel said he has spoken with owner Stephen Ross.

"I know one thing, every day that I'm employed by the Miami Dolphins as the head coach, I'm solely focused on doing what I was hired here to do," McDaniel said. "Eventually, like everybody else in this league, you're not entitled to this position. If I'm not able to win regular-season games, playoff games and Super Bowls, eventually the job won't be mine.

"And I think that is the nature of the NFL, and shame on you if you expect anything else."

Dolphins parted ways with longtime general manager Oct. 31

The Dolphins parted ways with longtime general manager Chris Grier on Oct. 31 following a loss to the Baltimore Ravens that dropped them to 2-7. Dolphins senior personnel executive Champ Kelly has been Miami's interim GM since, and the team recently brought in Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman to aid in its GM search.

"I'm going to be a part of the (interview) process," McDaniel said, "and beyond that, I think the main objective and what everyone's counting on is that we have a cohesive crew of people that are working in the same direction. I'm happy to support all of that. It's not my decision to make, nor do I think that would be an intelligent way to go about business."

Beyond front office decisions, the Dolphins will need to figure out what they're going to do at quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa was benched for the final three games of the season because of poor play.

McDaniel said Monday there will be a quarterback competition to determine Miami's 2026 starter, and he will meet with Tagovailoa on Tuesday morning to discuss the season.

Tagovailoa threw for 2,660 yards with 20 touchdowns but showed a stark decline in accuracy and mobility, just one season after signing a four-year, $212.4 million extension in July 2024. He finished second in the NFL with 15 interceptions, which was a career high.

Tagovailoa is guaranteed $54 million for 2026, and the Dolphins would incur significant hits to the salary cap by releasing him. Releasing him next year would result in a $99 million dead cap charge. If the move is designated as a post-June 1 release, those charges are split over two years, with $67.4 million allocated to the 2026 cap and $31.8 million in 2027.

Rookie seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers went 1-2 as Miami's starter but didn't separate himself as the clear No. 1 option for 2026, throwing for 569 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. And the Dolphins recently signed rookie sixth-round pick Cam Miller off the Raiders' practice squad to join the competition.

Despite a second consecutive losing season that ensured the Dolphins' 25-year playoff win drought will remain intact, McDaniel apparently has the backing of Ross. And the two will meet again later this week to discuss the organization's future.

"We both share the same sentiment that we're not where we want to be," McDaniel said. "We're not just dismissing this season as, 'Oops, we'll try again.'"

The Dolphins will also need to figure out what to do with the contract of star receiver Tyreek Hill, who'll be 32 in March and suffered a severe knee injury in September.

The Dolphins acquired Hill in a trade with Kansas City in 2022 and gave him a $120 million, four-year contract extension, which he restructured in 2024 and runs through 2026.

Hill is owed about $29.9 million next season, though $11 million of that becomes guaranteed after the start of the new league year, which is also when the Dolphins will have to pay him a $5 million roster bonus.

Hill would carry a $51.9 million cap hit if the Dolphins release him.

McDaniel doesn't believe the organization is heading toward a complete rebuild. Regardless, the new GM will have several core pieces to build around, including third-year running back De'Von Achane, second-year left tackle Patrick Paul, veteran center Aaron Brewer and veteran linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Achane had one of the best seasons of any Dolphins running back, and Brooks, who said Monday he hopes to remain in Miami the rest of his career, led the NFL with 183 tackles.

Some players set to hit free agency express interest to return to Dolphins

A couple players set to hit free agency have expressed interest in returning to to the Dolphins, including veteran tight end Darren Waller.

Waller came out of retirement to play in Miami on a one-year deal last July but was limited to nine games because of injuries. Still, Waller caught 24 of 34 targets for six touchdowns. The 33-year-old said he's undecided on whether he will return to football next season, but said he will make a decision soon and is considering returning to Miami.

Once the new GM is in place, the Dolphins will likely need to get an earlier start on free agency than they did last season. They also have the 11th pick in the NFL draft.

