Midorie is an affordable hidden gem tucked in Coconut Grove

Exceptional food and top-notch hospitality are the name of the game at Midorie, a charming hidden gem tucked inside a cozy courtyard off Main Highway in Coconut Grove.

Renowned restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda opened this price-friendly concept about two-and-a-half years ago, creating an intimate experience designed around kikubari, which is the Japanese art of caring for others.

Inside, just 10 seats line the sleek sushi counter, while the outdoor terrace seats another 12.

"It's a little place that is focused on quality over quantity. The sushi is amazing. We bring fish in from Japan. Our bowls are unbelievable. There's a sushi platter, and we do 'to-go', it's perfect for the community," Perez Miranda said,

The name Midorie means "green" in Japanese, which is reflected in the vibrant main wall adorned with a 400-fish ceramic installation by local artist Jaudtani.

A passionate art collector, Perez Miranda was born in Venezuela, lived in Tokyo for 15 years and has the distinct honor of being the first Latino in the U.S. appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for Japanese cuisine.

"What I wanted to do here was bring people back to Japan," he said. "Everyone who comes says, 'Wow, the quality is just amazing,' and that is Japan."

That commitment to quality, thoughtful service and fair pricing is what keeps local customers coming back.

"This place stood out like a family. I've been coming here for years. My daughter, my wife, my extended parents, everyone loved it because the quality was there, but it's also at a really cost-effective rate," Zachary Cohen said.

Natalie Pons echoed that sentiment.

"I love everything about this place. Everything it represented. The community it built, and the people behind it. And of course, the fresh fish," she said.

That fish is prepared with precision and passion by Chef Hiro Asano. A fan-favorite, the Midorie Bowl, features sushi rice, sesame seeds, braised shiitake mushrooms, cucumber, edamame, diced salmon, tuna and blue crab, finished with a creamy yuzu avocado purée.

Perez Miranda, whose portfolio includes several standout Japanese spots in South Florida like the Michelin-starred Ogawa in Miami's Little River, delivers that same quality here with this price-friendly dishes.

The Hamachi Bowl follows suit with yellowtail and soba noodles, instead of rice, topped with a tangy ginger dressing.

On a crispy high note there is temaki sushi, or handroll in Japanese. Theirs comes stuffed with striped bass, scallions, and ginger. It must be eaten immediately to preserve the perfect crunch.

You'll know you've found Midorie once you're inside the courtyard at Grove Village, right next to Avance Hair Salon. It's open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.