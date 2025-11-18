City of Doral launches $3,000 hardship grants for residents

Families living in the City of Doral will soon be able to apply for financial help to cover past‑due bills.

Starting Dec. 1, residents can apply online for an emergency hardship grant worth up to $3,000.

City officials stress this is not a loan – it's a grant – and applications will be accepted for 10 days each month until funds run out.

Unexpected costs leave residents struggling

One resident explained how her water heater broke over the weekend, forcing her to hire someone to fix it. That expense left her unable to pay other bills. "I haven't been able to pay the association fee because now I don't have the money to do it," she said.

She plans to apply for the grant and calls the program "excellent."

Program created by city this year

Doral Vice Mayor Maureen Porras said the city allocated $100,000 for the program. "It's a program that was created by the city this year," she said.

"Families can apply, they have to be residents of Doral for at least a year, and they can apply to receive financial assistance, up to $3,000 to pay for certain expenses," Porras said.

Funds cover housing and utility bills

The grants may be used exclusively for:

Past‑due rent or mortgage payments

Past‑due homeowner's association fees

Utility bills, including electricity, water, gas, and internet

Emergency childcare assistance

Porras emphasized that funding will go directly to vendors.

"The fundings go directly to the vendor, meaning it goes directly to the landlord, if you have to pay for your rent, it goes directly to the utilities," she said.

Community leaders expect wide participation

Alex Giraldo, president of the Gran Vista Apartments homeowners association, said many residents in his community could benefit.

"From homeowners, I'd say maybe 10 and from residents a lot more," Giraldo said.

He added that residents with fixed or low incomes are especially likely to apply.

Applicants must explain financial hardship

One prerequisite for receiving the grant is writing an explanation about the cause of the hardship. Residents must also provide proof of living in Doral for at least one year.

For more information and to apply beginning Dec. 1, click HERE.