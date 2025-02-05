Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami woman charged in hit-and-run that left elderly man injured

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left an elderly man critically injured outside a medical facility last week, authorities said.

Miriam Josefa Erice, 78, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 10:37 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the parking lot of Clinical Care Medical Center, located in the 7500 block of SW 8th Street.

Surveillance footage reviewed by deputies reportedly shows a white Buick Encore SUV striking the victim, Manuel Infante, as he walked toward the facility's entrance.

The video allegedly shows the vehicle failing to stop or yield before hitting Infante, knocking him to the ground and running over his legs, investigators said.

Infante was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition with a broken leg requiring surgery and severe abrasions, authorities said.

Detectives traced the vehicle to Erice, who allegedly admitted to driving to the medical center that day but denied hitting the victim.

She was taken into custody at her residence on Feb. 4 and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The case remains under investigation.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.