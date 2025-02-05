Miami woman charged in hit-and-run that left elderly man injured

MIAMI - A woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left an elderly man critically injured outside a medical facility last week, authorities said.

Miriam Josefa Erice, 78, was arrested Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 10:37 a.m. on Jan. 30 in the parking lot of Clinical Care Medical Center, located in the 7500 block of SW 8th Street.

Surveillance footage reviewed by deputies reportedly shows a white Buick Encore SUV striking the victim, Manuel Infante, as he walked toward the facility's entrance.

The video allegedly shows the vehicle failing to stop or yield before hitting Infante, knocking him to the ground and running over his legs, investigators said.

Infante was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition with a broken leg requiring surgery and severe abrasions, authorities said.

Detectives traced the vehicle to Erice, who allegedly admitted to driving to the medical center that day but denied hitting the victim.

She was taken into custody at her residence on Feb. 4 and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The case remains under investigation.