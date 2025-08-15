Watch CBS News
Miami woman accused of threatening parent with gun at elementary school, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A Miami woman was arrested on the first day of school after allegedly threatening to shoot a parent during a confrontation outside an elementary school Thursday, according to Miami-Dade Schools Police.

Incident at school drop-off

Police said Erika Letisha Cruz, 39, was at Arcola Lake Elementary, located in located in the 1000 block of NW 81st St. in West Little River, shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 14, when she became involved in an argument with a parent who was walking her disabled son.

Authorities said the victim told officers Cruz honked at her from a black vehicle and shouted at her to "hurry the [expletive] up."

The victim told police Cruz's vehicle struck the left side of her body before Cruz got out with a brown purse and said, "Say one more word and I am going to shoot you in the face."

The victim told police she feared for her life and her son's life. She said Cruz then closed her purse, returned to her vehicle and went inside the school.

Firearm found in purse

According to the police report, officers detained Cruz and took her purse, which contained a black Sig Sauer P238 pistol with four .380-caliber rounds in the magazine.

Police said there was no round in the chamber.

Cruz told officers the firearm belonged to her but said she was unaware it was in her purse.

Cruz faces charges of possession of a firearm on school property, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated battery, police said. 

